A coalition of eight groups advocating for more gun control is starting an online petition campaign to stop efforts to pass the “Stand Your Ground” bill...
A conservative Republican state lawmaker wants Ohio to become the 37th state with a so-called “stand your ground” self- defense bill. A similar bill was…
Mike DeWine has signed his first bill as governor. Lawmakers say the bill corrects what they believed to be an oversight in last year’s self-defense gun…
State lawmakers have been working quickly to pass last-minute legislation before session ends, including controversial bills relating to issues such as…
In a surprise move, the Ohio Senate has stripped the “Stand Your Ground” provisions out of the “Stand Your Ground” bill. Opponents of the bill still have…
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed an NRA-backed gun bill 64-26 but not without controversy and an intense debate on the House floor. Stances on the…
Morning Headlines: Arrests Made in 2016 Pike Co. Murders, Judge Sides with Gun Rights Group Over KSUHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 14:Arrests made for 2016 Pike Co. murders;Judge blocks Kent State from imposing fees on gun rights…
Ohio lawmakers are preparing to return to the Statehouse for what looks like a busy lame duck session. This is when legislators pass a slew of bills…
Ohio lawmakers are preparing for a busy week at the Statehouse as they’re set to pass several big bills before leaving for summer break. As Statehouse…
The Ohio House is preparing to strip away more gun regulations making it easier to use lethal force in self-defense. This comes as the new House leader…