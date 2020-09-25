-
For some, after Donald Trump was elected president, conversations about race became even more intense. Tensions heightened so much, one 15-year-old...
-
Lawmakers are preparing to have more hearings on a bill that makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense in a threatening situation. But Gov. Mike…
-
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would remove what's known as the "duty to retreat" in public before shooting someone in self-defense. This law…
-
A quarter of the Ohio House – all Republicans – have signed on to a new “stand your ground” self-defense bill introduced last month.That’s setting up…
-
The Ohio Senate President says he’s eyeing two high-profile gun laws for next year. The issues fall on both sides of the gun control debate.Republican…
-
The Ohio House and Senate have voted to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto on, HB228 , a bill that would revamp the way the state handles self-defense...
-
This was the year Ohio saw a dramatic tone shift when it comes to gun policies, with Gov. John Kasich positioning himself against the Legislature. For…
-
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a pro-gun bill that would have changed the way self-defense cases play out in court. The legislation is what’s left of the…
-
The Ohio Senate has approved the so-called “Heartbeat Bill," which bans abortion at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill now goes back…
-
Ohio’s Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the creation of a bipartisan committee to produce a comprehensive study on the contributions African…