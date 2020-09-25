-
Morning Headlines: No Injuries in Akron Chemical Plant Explosion; NEXUS Installing Pipeline in GreenHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 19:No injuries in Akron chemical plant explosion;NEXUS is ready to install pipeline through Green;City…
-
On the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River, water levels are near record highs. For cargo ships, that brings challenges and opportunities.Bruce Burrows,…
-
The Port of Cleveland is looking toward continued growth in 2017, after seeing a slight dip in cargo last year.The Port says last year’s numbers are…
-
The St. Lawrence Seaway opened today, kicking off its 58th season of shipping on the Great Lakes. Because of the lack of ice this past winter, the event…