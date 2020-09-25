-
The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) will have to improve education outcomes for students with disabilities, under a settlement approved this week. The settlement calls for improvements over the next five years. The agreement also calls for the state to provide additional support for special education services. The plan will focus on student literacy, prepare disabled students for life after graduation, and provide training for educators.
The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) has five years to create and implement a plan providing more support and resources to students with disabilities. It's part of a tentative settlement in a class action lawsuit with advocates for children with disabilities.
