Speaker Ryan Smith

-
The Ohio Senate and House have voted to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto on a bill, SB296 , that would increase death benefits for the families of first...
-
More than $20 million could soon be pumped into projects that help keep Lake Erie clean. Most of that money would help fund equipment that limits nutrient…
-
The new speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools.…
-
After seven weeks of not voting, the Ohio House passed 17 bills and agreed with the Senate on 11 more in a single afternoon this week. It was the first…