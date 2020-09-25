-
Cleveland police officers in neighborhood districts will spend 20 percent of their time engaging with the community under a new plan submitted for a federal judge’s approval this week. That requirement is just one element of the city’s new community policing plan. The monitor of the city’s consent decree asked Judge Solomon Oliver on Thursday to sign off on the proposal, along with plans for recruitment and neighborhood policing committees.
-
Morning Headlines: Former Cuyahoga Judge Accused of Murder; Tim Ryan to Launch GM Lordstown CampaignHere are your morning headlines for Monday, November 19:Former Cuyahoga judge accused of murdering estranged wife;Tim Ryan to announce new GM Lordstown…
-
The federal monitoring team overseeing the police consent decree in Cleveland released its fourth progress report today.The city’s accomplishments include…