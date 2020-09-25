solar power

-
Kent State announced plans on Wednesday to improve parking and energy efficiency on its main campus as well as regional locations.The university will…
People in Summit County got to see sustainability in action as part of the 16th annual Greater Akron Energy tour over the weekend which featured homes, a…
While critics of Ohio’s recent nuclear bailout are moving toward a referendum to repeal the law, the new policy has won some support from an unusual...
A school district in southeast Ohio flipped the switch on its new solar energy installation, officially bringing in 70% of its energy from the renewable…
A Northeast Ohio co-op for homeowners interested in solar panels is holding information sessions this month, inviting people to join up and equip their…
Cuyahoga County is moving ahead with plans to build a solar energy farm to help power 17 county buildings. As WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, the project…
Home owners in Oberlin may be setting up their own solar energy cooperative. Members of ‘OPEC', the Oberlin People’s Energy Cooperative, plan to install…