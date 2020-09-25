-
State regulators have denied AEP’s plan to charge ratepayers a fee for what would be the largest solar project in Ohio.The decision came down to whether…
The proposed law that creates subsidies for nuclear, coal, and solar energy and ultimately changes everyone’s electric bills is stuck in limbo for two…
A school district in southeast Ohio flipped the switch on its new solar energy installation, officially bringing in 70% of its energy from the renewable…
The Ohio House has dramatically changed the comprehensive energy bill that would bailout the state’s nuclear power plants and repeal alternative energy…
The Ohio House is holding hearings on a bill that would revamp the way renewable and nuclear energy is incentivized in the state. A committee heard from…
Unlikely groups are coming together to support what would be Ohio’s largest solar farm. Supporters of the project say it would give one area of the state…
Researchers at Case Western Reserve University are using a grant from the Department of Energy to test the durability of a newer solar panel design.The…
A research project at Case Western Reserve University and one at an Akron company -- Echogen – have been awarded a total of $2.4 million from the …
A fledging eco-tech company in eastern Stark County may be getting some big national business. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports on the unlikely emergence of…