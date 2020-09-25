-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the fact that the vast majority of people who died of COVID-19 had an underlying condition, such as diabetes, obesity,...
Last week, the U.S.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data that shows 6 percent of coronavirus deaths had COVID-19 listed as the only cause of death. Over the weekend, misinformation spread on social media, retweeted by President Donald Trump, misinterpreting the data to mean that only 6 percent of coronavirus deaths were caused by the virus.
Posting content related to suicide is an indicator that young people might be thinking about suicide, according to a recent study. Researchers anonymously surveyed 15,000 middle and high school students in the Stark County area, which recently experienced a rapid increase in youth suicides between August 2017 and March 2018.
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 6:3 Ohioans being tested for COVID-19; Ohio Department of Health receives testing kit;Backers appeal…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Jan. 20:Study: Students lack help when posting about depression;MLK Day events;Scholarship fund honors late…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, Dec. 9:Kent State football is Frisco Bowl bound;Minor earthquake in Lake Erie shakes Ohio shoreline…
How is personalized news (social media, cable networks, etc.) changing our roles as citizens? Michael Beam, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor in the School…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 20:Summit County approves pipeline fund;Kasich plans to veto controversial bills;Memorial service…
A former Kent State history professor will spend months behind bars.Julio Pino pleaded guilty in April to one count of lying to the FBI.A federal judge…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, March 1:Cleveland officers charged in failure to investigate dozens of sex crimes;Akron approves medical…