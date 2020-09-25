-
The City of Akron’s efforts to plow after last weekend’s snowstorm are drawing criticism from some residents – and prompting the city to apologize. In…
An Ohio bill would allow for the sale of fracking brine to be used in snow and ice removal. But some alternatives are being discussed at a symposium in…
State road crews have been out in force since before the storm started Friday.Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning says 1,300 snow…
Ohio’s Department of Transportation is bracing for another round of snow and ice. ODOT Director Jerry Wray says the agency has a new system that tracks…
It may be the middle of Summer, but the snow plows are out in Cleveland. For the four days of the Republican National Convention Ohio’s Department of…