-
Giant Eagle is shifting one Akron-area location to focus entirely on delivery and curbside pickup, to meet increasing demand and maintain social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. The move will allow the store, located in Cuyahoga Falls on Howe Avenue, to take on a majority of the area’s delivery orders, said spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. That will free up other resources for nearby locations, Jablonowski said.
-
Food stamp recipients in Ohio won’t need to worry about renewals for their benefits — at least not for the next few months. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week issued a waiver to the state allowing an extension for select benefit recertifications and renewals. Any Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients whose benefits are set to expire in March, April or May of 2020 won’t need to seek recertification until six months later.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 17:Ohio health chief orders polls closed amid coronavirus;UA sends students home;DeWine limits mass…
-
The Senate had a last-minute change of heart on a bill that would've created more hurdles for people to access resources through food stamps also known as…
-
Ohioans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been issued checks for February to ensure they don’t go without food…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 16:Sen. Sherrod Brown to tour early states before 2020 decision;Federal food assistance arriving early…
-
People who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or SNAP benefits will be getting February benefits early due to the government shutdown. The United…
-
A bill that ramps up scrutiny of people on food stamps is on its way to the governor’s desk. Supporters say they want to crack down on fraud, but lower…
-
The 2018 Farm Bill tackles key issues that affect Ohio farmers. It's nearing agreement in Congressional committee. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says the…
-
People who are getting food assistance through the program called SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) in Cuyahoga and 11 other counties are…