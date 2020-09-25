Food stamp recipients in Ohio won’t need to worry about renewals for their benefits — at least not for the next few months. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week issued a waiver to the state allowing an extension for select benefit recertifications and renewals. Any Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients whose benefits are set to expire in March, April or May of 2020 won’t need to seek recertification until six months later.