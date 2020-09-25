-
It’s hard to stop smoking, and smoking cessation programs like Ohio’s smoking Quit Line, offered by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), can be important…
Gov. Mike DeWine is revealing more about the wellness initiatives that he wants to implement for the 2.8 million people on Medicaid in Ohio, including the…
A public health advocate is pleased Summit County has now banned businesses from selling tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years old. The…
Governor Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut. Raising the buying age from…
Anti-tobacco groups are calling on lawmakers to raise the tax on products that have been left out of recent increases, such as e-cigarettes and chew.…
The American Lung Association is out with its yearly report card on tobacco control. Overall, Ohio gets a failing grade with one A, one D, and three…
A new national report released by the American Cancer Society shows Ohio falling behind in keeping people from using tobacco products.The “How Do You…