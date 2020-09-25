-
An Akron business owner is optimistic about the potential impact of a new app being launched by the city to support local businesses. Called the…
-
Jill Vedaa and Jessica Parkison have co-owned small plates restaurant Salt in Lakewood for four years. Vedaa is a two-time James Beard Award finalist, and…
-
Help covering rent and mortgage payments is coming to small businesses in Mentor under a new grant program designed to help reopen the local economy. The Mentor Small Business Restart Program is focusing on small, local storefronts that had no opportunity to collect revenue during the shutdown, said Mentor’s Director of Economic Development and International Trade Kevin Malecek.
-
Congress is working on the next stimulus package to help the economy weather the coronavirus pandemic. One of the largest pieces of the package is…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine said he wants lawmakers to erase a change made to a small business tax deduction that allows many sole proprietorships, partnerships and…
-
An Akron-based small business received an award from the Small Business Administration Monday.Pedal devices can help bands like Akron-based Relaxer create…
-
The House version of the budget comes out Thursday, and it’ll include a change to a controversial deduction that allows some small businesses to take up…
-
Two events in Akron over the weekend helped kick off the holiday shopping season by focusing on small businesses.Small Business Saturday is a national…
-
Lawmakers are thinking about overriding Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill that aims to cut down on business regulation. Small businesses worry about what…
-
The Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, toured a manufacturing site in Cleveland Tuesday. The former federal consumer watchdog talked…