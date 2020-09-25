-
The City of Cleveland is offering roughly $25 million total in grants in the proposed incentive package for the construction of a new downtown Sherwin-Williams headquarters.
Updated: 5:15 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 Cleveland-based global paint giant Sherwin-Williams announced Thursday it will build a new headquarters downtown, just west of Public Square between St. Clair and Superior Avenues. A research and development facility, estimated to be 500,000 square feet, will also be constructed in Brecksville off Interstate 77 at Miller and Brecksville roads.
Updated: 9:36 a.m., Sept. 13, 2019 Sherwin-Williams Company, the paint giant that has called Cleveland home for more than 150 years, is searching for a new headquarters. The company announced in a news release Thursday morning that it would consider sites “in Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and several other states” for a global headquarters and research and development facility.
