Some members of Ohio’s congressional delegation penned a letter to Secretary of State Frank LaRose urging him to allow more than one box per county where…
A group of U.S. Senators, including Sherrod Brown, is raising concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in the armed forces.They’ve written a…
This week the Centers for Disease Control announced a moratorium on evictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) says he is…
For the third day in a row, an Ohio politician took the virtual stage at the Democratic National Convention. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) was...
The U.S. House is being called back to Washington to deal with issues involving the United States Postal Service. Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown...
Ohio's U.S. senators are calling on Congress to expand broadband around the country noting the growing importance the internet has played during the...
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:Ohio National Guard deployed to D.C.;Cleveland police kneel, pray with protesters;University…
As more parts of the economy begin to reopen, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) wants to make sure workers have recourse if they don’t feel safe at their…
Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is calling on the Treasury Department to give local leaders greater flexibility when it comes to spending federal rescue...
The latest round of federal assistance in the fight against COVID-19 includes more money for small businesses and aid for hospitals.State and local…