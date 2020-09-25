-
Akron has reached a major milestone in its billion-dollar sewer overhaul. The city announced the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel is 100 percent…
Construction is in full swing on the biggest piece of Akron’s $1.4 billion sewer project. A free tour allows people to see what’s happening beneath the…
Akron announced today a change to the city's sewer plan that's expected to save about $30 million. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports.A federal judge has allowed…
A task force is suggesting that Akron could address three problems at once by rethinking what it does with its reservoirs. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has this…
A new task force took its first look today at what it would take to convert Akron’s streets into greener versions that better integrate pedestrians,…
The U.S. EPA has approved three of the City of Akron’s alternative proposals to redo its sewer system.The approval allows the city to add “green elements”…