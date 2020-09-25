-
The Cleveland Public Library's Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a new three-year contract with pay increases for their union employees, but negotiations are ongoing with the libraries’ security staff.
The Cleveland Public Library (CPL) and its union workers have reached a tentative agreement in contract negotiations. The agreement comes after union workers issued notice of intent to strike earlier this week.
Union workers at the Cleveland Public Library will go on strike on Feb. 4 if negotiators cannot agree on a new contract. The union issued a 10-day strike notice Tuesday. Members of Service Employees International Union District 1199 (SEIU) have been without a contract since Dec. 31. Sticking points in the negotiations have centered on security concerns, wages and staffing issues.
