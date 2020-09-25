Series podcast

-
The business of recycling has changed — China is no longer buying. And communities in Northeast Ohio and across the country are feeling the economic…
-
If you live in the Rust Belt, you’ve likely seen your share of scrap metal yards. Scrap might look like rusted junk, but industrial recycling remains a…
-
Recycling in Ohio’s rural communities is all about choice and effort. If curbside is available, it’s expensive, leading many people to rely on dropoff…
-
When it comes to recycling plastic, most people check for a number on the bottom of every container. But what does that number actually mean, and why are…
-
Changes in international markets along with skyrocketing processing costs have thrown the industry into a tailspin.In this first installment of our series…
-
This story was originally published on July 22, 2019.Fifty years ago a burning river mobilized a generation of environmental activism. Citizens pushed for…
-
Editor's Note: This story was originally published on December 20, 2017Ohio’s 4th Congressional District isn’t the longest in the state. Nor the most…
-
When the Cuyahoga River caught fire 50 years ago it helped spark an environmental movement in America. However, there was little coverage at the time and…
-
Over the past 50 years, freight traffic on the lower Cuyahoga River has increasingly competed with smaller watercraft as the river has rebounded to become…
-
The Cuyahoga River and many other Northern Ohio streams and rivers are part of the Lake Erie Watershed, which encompasses 33 of Ohio's 88 counties, or…