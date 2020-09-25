-
Meals on Wheels of Southwest OH & Northern KY, formerly known as Wesley Community Services, is testing a phone outreach effort. Professional social...
A state senator is calling on Ohio lawmakers to put a cap on property tax increases. The proposal for a yearly limit is in response to the growing housing…
Morning Headlines: Smucker Co.'s Stock Drops on Lower Earnings; Canton Begins Downtown Plaza ProjectHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 28:Smucker Co.'s stock drops on lower earnimgs;Canton begins downtown plaza projectAkron software…
A bill to combat and prevent fraud against senior citizens is being considered by state lawmakers. Republican Sen. Steve Wilson says less than 5 percent…
Cuyahoga County is putting more emphasis on programs for senior citizens. Today, county officials announced a $250,000 investment in senior centers and…
Marketing targeted to attract specific groups is common in the gambling industry and senior citizens are a common focus of it. But, that may be leading…
A coalition has been created to deal with problems facing aging Ohioans. The former director of the Ohio Department of Aging, Barbara Riley, will be…