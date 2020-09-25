-
Among the possible questions voters might face on the ballot this fall is whether they want to make it harder to raise the state income tax by requiring…
Proposed legislation aims to better protect workers from abrupt notice of layoffs and work place closures.The “Fair Warning Act of 2019” in conjunction…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, November 7:Republicans sweep executive races;Voters strongly oppose Issue 1;Brown wins third Senate…
Ohio’s senior U.S. Senator won a third term in what was virtually the only bright spot for the state’s Democrats in this midterm election. But victory for…
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 22:Report: Thousands of rape kits lack reinvestigation;Brown, Renacci spar again in 2nd Ohio U.S.…
There are ten weeks till the May primary and while the Ohio Republican Party has already voted to endorse Jim Renacci as their U.S. Senate nominee, there…
Ohio’s U.S. senators have introduced a bipartisan bill they say will help combat the opioid-abuse problems in the Buckeye State. Republican Sen. Rob…
Former Ohio Governor and Congressman Ted Strickland says he would work to ensure college graduates are nearly debt-free if he’s elected to the U.S.…
Sen. Rob Portman says he's making the case in Congress for NASA Glenn Research Center to avoid a 10 percent budget cut.The Senate's omnibus spending bill…