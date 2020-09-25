Sen. Joe Schianovi

-
This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his…
The issue of guns and gun violence has energized some Republicans, including Gov. John Kasich. But it's sparked real interest among Ohio Democrats, whose…
NewsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 7:The return of the Q dealSummit County Executive sends condolences to family of Akron man who…
Some 300,000 households and more than 88,000 business in Ohio have no access to broadband internet. Republican and Democratic state lawmakers are working…