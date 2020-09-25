-
Here are your morning headlines for September 15, 2020:LaRose halts plan to add ballot sites in Cuyahoga CountyKSU reports 12 new COVID-19 casesDeWine…
Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), the Ohio Senate President Pro Tempore, has tested positive for COVID-19. Peterson, along with Senate...
Ohio Senate Republicans are saying one of their top goals is to protect what they believe to be the state’s number one natural resource: Lake Erie. They…
Coal plants are struggling to make a profit in Ohio. And there have been proposals from regulators and lawmakers that would help prop up those plants by…