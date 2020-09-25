-
Gov. John Kasich chose a deck at the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland to sign a new bill aimed at protecting Lake Erie. Senate Bill 2 will expand…
-
A new way to help control sediment build up in Cleveland’s shipping channel is saving and making money for the port.Sediment flowing to the channel can…
-
Each year, ports on the Great Lakes dredge tons of material to keep shipping lanes open. But disposing of the spoils is a big problem. The Port of Toledo…
-
U.S. Sen.Rob Portman says he remains opposed to the Army Corps of Engineers dumping sediment dredged from the Cuyahoga River into Lake Erie, and is…