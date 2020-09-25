-
Ten days before Ohio’s rescheduled primary election, Selina Pagán and other volunteers drove through neighborhoods on Cleveland’s West Side to hand out vote-by-mail applications from a safe distance. They called it La Caravana de la Democracia. It was the group’s “shot in the dark” to help Spanish-speaking voters after the coronavirus pushed the election from polling places to the postal system.
The secretary of state issued an angry salvo on Saturday against Mary Louise Kelly, co-host of All Things Considered. NPR stands by her reporting.
As of September 6, as many as 200,000 Ohio voter registrations may have been removed from the rolls by county boards of elections. But a final total won’t…
Early voting for the May primary has begun. Turnout in off-year primaries is especially low, but there may be those who try to vote and find they’ve been…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 7:Budish reveals plans for diversion facility;Firestone to expand Akron facility;Plusquellic won't rule…
A federal appeals court has ruled that Ohioans who were removed for not voting over a six-year period must be allowed to vote in this midterm election. An…
Early voting has been under way for a week, and the number of registered voters is the highest it’s been in a decade.Many voters are opting to vote early…
County boards of elections in Ohio are bringing in experts to size up whether their computer systems are vulnerable to hackers.
Democrat Kathleen Clyde was in Akron Monday to discuss her run for Ohio’s Secretary of State.During an appearance at the Akron Press Club, Clyde said her…