Morning Headlines: Drug Exposure Sickens Guards, Inmates; FirstEnergy to Close Remaining Coal PlantsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 30:Suspected fentanyl exposure sends guards, inmates to hospital;FirstEnergy Solutions to close…
Amid the debate over whether teachers should be armed in schools, a Dayton-area lawmaker says he believes some students could carry weapons as…
Gov. John Kasich has gotten even more direct in his statements suggesting his views on gun regulations have changed. Even though he’s signed every law…
Gov. John Kasich appears to have changed his views on gun regulations, after years of saying he was a strong Second Amendment supporter on the rare…
Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website used to say he has signed every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation he’s seen as governor and that he was…
In recent Sunday morning TV appearances and in a nationally distributed op-ed, Gov. John Kasich has advocated bringing both sides together to find common…