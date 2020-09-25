-
Youngstown area state Representative John Boccieri is calling for better support for local communities dealing with lead contamination.He says that local…
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for quick passage of legislation to help schools and daycares pay for lead testing in their water systems. Brown…
Gov. John Kasich traveled to Columbiana County Thursday to sign a bill that makes big changes in testing for lead in water – and in notifying people…
Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling on the federal government to give Ohio’s school districts money to test for lead in drinking water. After…
Gov. John Kasich and the Ohio EPA laid out plans today to change how municipalities handle lead-contaminated drinking water.Some of the proposed changes…
Ohio environmental officials moved forward today with plans to change the rules on handling lead-contaminated water in the state.The proposal from Gov.…
An Ohio environmental group is making recommendations on how to handle the elevated lead levels showing up in some tap-water samples. The move comes after…
Ohio’s senior senator plans to introduce a bill tomorrow to make major changes in what happens when officials detect elevated levels of lead in water…
In light of recent revelations concerning the amount of time it took for Sebring residents to learn about problems with their drinking water, one Ohio…
Sebring’s water superintendent is on administrative leave. And, bottled water is still being distributed to residents of the village and surrounding…