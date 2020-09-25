-
The University of Akron is considering changes to its presidential search policy, which would include using a private firm to conduct the search.If the…
Correction: This story originally referred to John Green as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts.The University of Akron's incoming interim president,…
University of Akron's Matt Wilson Sees a Turnaround Coming in Finances, Enrollment and CommunicationThe president of the University of Akron says the school he took over six months ago is starting to see a recovery in finances, enrollment and graduation…
Matthew Wilson is no longer “interim” president of the University of Akron. Just three months after selecting him “interim” leader of the university the…
The University of Akron’s interim president held his first town hall with students today.Matthew Wilson has been on the job for eight weeks, after…
The University of Akron has an interim president. Mathew Wilson, dean of the law school, was picked Monday by the university’s board of trustees. Wilson,…
Two senior members of the administration of former University of Akron President Scott Scarborough are losing their jobs. Lawrence Burns is out as Vice…
Scott Scarborough, who agreed this week to step down as president of the University of Akron, is going to continue with the school in a teaching…
With Scott Scarborough’s resignation this week, the University of Akron is searching for both for an interim president and a permanent one – a search…
Scott Scarborough is no longer president of the University of Akron. Today, the trustees approved what was called a “mutual agreement” with Scarborough…