-
A Stark county community won a victory in the recent state budget, but it’s not clear how. Lawmakers inserted a provision that will allow the village of…
-
Hours after Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State speech in which he argued for an 18 cent gas tax increase to fund road repair and maintenance, state…
-
A panel of six lawmakers charged with looking at some of the $9 billion in state tax breaks has recommended none of them be eliminated or cut back for…
-
The bill to clamp down on payday lending interest rates and fees has hit another wall. After passing out of the House with strong support, Senate…
-
State lawmakers have introduced their plan to spend more than $2.6 billion on capital improvements throughout Ohio. Republican Sen. Scott Oelslager says…