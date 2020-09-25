-
A rare President's Day committee hearing went on for hours at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers heard testimony on proposed changes to the EdChoice private…
As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came…
Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases out EdChoice private school vouchers, which are based on public school performance.…
With just hours to go before families could submit applications for the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program on February 1, lawmakers approved…
The House has voted on a plan to move the start of the EdChoice application process ahead to April 1, just hours before the private school voucher program…
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on the deliberations in the House and Senate over school vouchers. DeWine talks about the need to do more to help…
This is the week that advocates for school choice are highlighting alternatives to traditional public schools.One choice that may be available to a…
Parents of kids using private school vouchers are calling on lawmakers to keep the current program structure in place. As of now the list of schools to be…
As lawmakers consider a deal that would avoid a large increase in the number of public school buildings where students would qualify for performance-based…
A lawmaker who backed the expansion of the state’s largest voucher program said it’s creating problems – with a 400% increase in the number of public…