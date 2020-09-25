school shootings

-
Tuesday was the inaugural meeting of a new school safety working group, created by Gov. Mike DeWine to prevent threats or acts of violence in schools.
Columbiana's school district is gaining national attention for a unique school safety measure.The district is now using devices called Threat…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 21:Youngstown to close fire stations due to budget shortage;Norton woman sues Summa, alleging…
Ohio’s top law enforcement official is offering two things to school districts statewide to enhance plans to defend their buildings against active…
Amid the debate over whether teachers should be armed in schools, a Dayton-area lawmaker says he believes some students could carry weapons as…
More than 100 teenagers at Rocky River High School joined thousands of their fellow students across Ohio Wednesday who observed 17 minutes of silence in…
The students in one Northeast Ohio school district went their own way during the National School Walkout. In Lordstown they had “A Day of Advocacy.”When…
A Stow company that produces ballistic armor has seen a large increase in interest in a bulletproof shield it produces that can fit into a child’s…
The Summit County Sheriff’s office is pushing a zero tolerance policy when it comes to threats against schools.Sheriff Steve Barry says his office is…