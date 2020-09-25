-
Gov. Mike DeWine says more needs to be done to make sure Ohio’s schools are safe. And he's signed an executive order to immediately put more resources...
-
Columbiana's school district is gaining national attention for a unique school safety measure.The district is now using devices called Threat…
-
Ohio’s top law enforcement official is offering two things to school districts statewide to enhance plans to defend their buildings against active…
-
The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short-term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree.Senate President Larry…
-
Lawmakers have sent to Gov. John Kasich a bill that would make a permanent sales tax holiday one weekend in August, replacing the temporary one Ohioans…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 16:Report suggests link between health and wealth;Judge asks for state input before declaring innocence…
-
Thousands of Ohio students held demonstrations Wednesday pushing for stricter state and federal gun laws in order to make their schools safer, but one…
-
About 200 of the Ohio students who walked out of their high schools this morning made their way to the Statehouse. They are activists turned student…