-
The Ohio Board of Education will consider a resolution this week delaying a major piece of the state’s school report cards.State Board of Education…
-
A new proposal would overhaul Ohio's state report-card system. The bill would back off of the “A” through “F” grading scheme and offer a more…
-
One state lawmaker says 2017 was a year of transition for Ohio’s education system.Rep. Andrew Brenner says while there might not have been any sweeping…
-
Two national education advocacy groups say Ohio could be doing better when it comes to its annual school report cards. Both groups say they’re too…
-
The bad grades for many school districts in the latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state…
-
Many Ohioans are not happy about the state’s new report cards after seeing grades for their school districts drop. Some state lawmakers are not happy…
-
A second school district is now under increased state control after a series of poor report cards from the Ohio Department of Education. It seems to be…
-
A report commissioned by three groups representing traditional public schools shows what they call a strong link between student performance and household…
-
The Ohio Department of Education on Thursday released report cards evaluating all of the state’s schools. Nearly 60 percent of schools received a D or F…
-
The Ohio Department of Education plans to release its state school report cards tomorrow morning. And state leaders are telling parents, students and…