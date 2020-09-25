-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 29:PRELIMARY PRIMARY RESULTS:Stark Parks levy approved;School levies for Stark, Summit and Cuyahoga…
State senators will soon take up a House-passed bill that its sponsor said will clarify descriptions of school and local levies and other property tax…
Voters in a Portage County school district approved two new levies, averting a financial crisis. It’s the first time in 28 years that Field Local Schools…
It was a good night for school districts across Northeast Ohio. Voters supported 18 of 20 school levies on the ballot. The unofficial results show that whether it was a renewal or an additional levy, voters were 'for' their school district receiving the tax money. In Cuyahoga county levies for Brooklyn, Strongsville and Parma City Schools all passed.
Voters in 19 greater Cleveland communities will decide the fate of levies in their school districts when they head to the polls on Tuesday. If approved, the money will be used to avoid a deficit for Brooklyn City Schools and to provide emergency resources for Parma City Schools, West Geauga and Green Local Schools to name a few. Jennifer Houge with the Ohio School Boards Association says if voters don't pass the levies, these districts will have to make difficult decisions to balance their budgets.
Two Summit County school districts are asking their communities to approve tax levies this spring that will provide the districts with additional…
Tomorrow’s special election includes several school levies around the state – including three in Northeast Ohio.The Stark County Educational Service…
Voters approved three out of four school levies on the ballot during Tuesday’s general election. But an Ohio economist who studies school funding says…
This Election Day, voters in nearly four-dozen Ohio school districts will decide if they want to increase local taxes to pay for their schools. But even…