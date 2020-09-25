School choice

-
Democratic lawmakers are pushing for legislation that phases out EdChoice private school vouchers, which are based on public school performance.…
-
A lawsuit has been filed in the Ohio Supreme Court by families who are affected by the legislature’s recently imposed 60-day moratorium on vouchers for…
-
Talks on a deal to stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students would qualify for private school vouchers are…
-
Of the 600 plus public school districts in Ohio, more than three-quarters have open enrollment policies. That means they accept and educate students who…
-
When federal lawmakers return to Washington today, they’ll continue working on tax reform. StateImpact Ohio’s Ashton Marra reports the GOP plan includes a…
-
Ohio school's CEO Paolo DeMaria maintains that vouchers create the competition that improves public schools.Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSUEdit | RemoveA…
-
Secretary of State Jon Husted has been on the campaign trail this week after announcing he’s running for governor. He told a group of about 50 supporters…