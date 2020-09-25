School busing

-
State lawmakers are looking at a bill that would hike the penalties for passing a school bus as it’s picking up or dropping off kids. Audrey Napier’s…
-
With just over a month left until school starts, some districts are still trying to find bus drivers.William Andexler is the coordinator of transportation…
-
A rural middle school in western Pennsylvania is rolling out three Wi-Fi-enabled school buses to serve kids with long commutes who may not have internet…
-
In most of Ohio, the kids are back in school. More than 800,000 of them ride buses to class each day.Figuring out the most efficient and cost-effective…