-
The Senate has approved a deal that takes more than 800 public school buildings off the list of more than 1200 where students will be eligible for private…
-
With just over a month left until school starts, some districts are still trying to find bus drivers.William Andexler is the coordinator of transportation…
-
Ohio’s high school graduation requirements are changing, with a new set of recommendations for incoming freshmen made by a group of businesses, a charter…
-
Lawmakers are looking over several different bills that would revise the way the state handles school districts in academic distress. There seems to be a…
-
Invoking the words of President John F. Kennedy, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine spoke at the City Club of Cleveland Wednesday about the “unfinished…