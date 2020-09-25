-
Akron’s mass transit system is reducing service in response to the coronavirus pandemic – which is also impacting ridership in Canton and Cleveland.Metro…
For now, Ohio’s patchwork of public transit agencies continues to operate — one of the services deemed essential in this age of the coronavirus. The…
The Fuel Cell Prototyping Center at Stark State College in North Canton is closing. Since 2006 it’s been a public-private research & development facility…
She used to be a METRO RTA driver. Now Dawn Distler is the agency's new Executive Director. She’s returning to northeast Ohio after 15 successful years in…
Buses without internal combustion engines have been the topic of discussion for the past two days at the North American Fuel Cell Bus Conference in Stark…
The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) is adding two fuel-cell buses to its existing fleet of five. The Federal Transit Administration recently…
Since the 1970s, fuel cells have been regarded in the energy world as the next big thing. But the technology wasn’t ready. Now, with 40 years of research…
Public transportation ridership is down in Northeast Ohio, but the area’s transit agencies say there a number of factors that could reverse that…
The head of Stark County’s transit system is predicting major cuts to public transportation under Gov. John Kasich’s proposed state budget.SARTA CEO Kirt…
The Stark Area Regional Transit Authority will be taking its new hydrogen fuel cell bus on tour today.The bus will make stops throughout Stark County…