Ohio is one of 11 states that have joined a lawsuit to reinstate President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening federal funding cuts to so-called…
Three churches in Ohio are among the dozens nationwide who are openly providing sanctuary to undocumented immigrants who face deportation. This weekend,…
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued an ultimatum to so-called sanctuary cities and states, either work with the federal immigration enforcement or…
There were a lot of topics covered by Gov. John Kasich in a speech to a group of newspaper executives and editors today. He focused mostly on his budget,…
The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Republicans and Democrats at the Statehouse backing competing bills. And there are…
Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest Ohio cities to adopt policies making them sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees. One state official wants to…
Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators are taking issue with President Trump’s executive order on immigration that left many, including some permanent residents…
Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary…