-
Five years after the death of Tamir Rice, his family is partnering with the Cleveland Foundation to create a fund for arts and community projects. The Tamir Rice Legacy Fund aims to connect youth with outlets for self-expression. Samaria Rice created the fund in honor of her son’s love of art and says she hopes it will keep his memory alive.
-
Five years ago, 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed in a public park by a Cleveland police officer. The incident quickly became a rallying point for a growing national conversation about violence against black people at the hands of the police, and Rice continues to be a source of inspiration for artists.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 25:Yost attempts to postpone abortion ban;FBI asks for help in solving murders;Officials warn shut down…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 4:Floods take a toll on Ohio farmers;Yost wants to end limits on rape charges;MetroHealth partners with…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Jan. 18:Rep. Emilia Sykes poised to become Ohio House minority leader;Shutdown affects 7,000 Ohio…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 6:Eastlake facility now harvesting med pot;Officer who shot Tamir Rice won't get job back;Officials…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 11:Summit County officials oppose Issue 1;Judge sides with Ohio again in voter purges;Officer in Tamir…
-
When the Cleveland police union endorsed Zack Reed for mayor last week, the city councilman Tweeted he was “extremely honored.” That isn’t sitting well…