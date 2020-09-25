-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, August 31:ICE raid detainees indicted;Ohio State trustee resigns amid Urban Meyer decision;Officials confirm…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 26:Ohio lawmakers decry General Motors' decision;Akron to apply for $20M for nine road projects;Fresh…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 22: HOLA Ohio offers to post bond for Fresh Mark undocumented workers;Omnova Solutions chemical leak…
-
David Dees, Ph.D. is Dean of Kent State’s Columbiana County campuses – Salem and East Liverpool. Among Dees' many areas of expertise are enhancing college…