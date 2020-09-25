-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, Feb. 7:Sherwin-Williams stays in Cleveland;Carfentanil hits Cuyahoga County;Sage Lewis files appeal over…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, July 24:Akron Tent City building ordered to close;ICE detains 2 in Painesville;Voters to decide how…
-
Supporters of a small tent city for the homeless on private property in Akron lost their zoning appeal Wednesday.Land owner Sage Lewis told the Akron…
-
Morning Headlines: Cuyahoga Jail Officers Face Discipline; DeWine Wants to Block Gerrymandering SuitHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, January 10:Cuyahoga jail officers accused of excessive force;DeWine tries to block gerrymandering suit in…
-
Second Chance Village is all but gone. The last tents of the homeless camp on the back lot of a commercial property in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood…
-
Sunday will be the last day for Akron’s Second Chance Village. The city ordered the homeless camp closed weeks ago saying it violates zoning laws. But a…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 11:Activists to protest inhumane jail conditions;Two charged in planning attacks near…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 10: Tent city receives final shut down notice;Lawmakers OK bill creating database of violent…
-
The city of Akron won’t force homeless people to move out of a tent city in the Middlebury neighborhood by Thanksgiving.In September, city council…
-
Twenty-five people living in an Akron resident’s backyard will have to find new homes by Thanksgiving.Two months ago, the Akron City Council voted to…