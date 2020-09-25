-
The House of Representatives is debating a civil contempt resolution against Attorney General William Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn.…
-
A county Republican Party leader is getting a lot of state and national attention for his decision to resign after watching President Donald Trump’s press…
-
Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown joined the bipartisan backlash over President Donald Trump’s remarks on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential…
-
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is doubling down on his doubts about a bill that would protect special counsel Robert Mueller.Portman says that his understanding of…
-
Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman says the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer should be investigated by Justice Department Special…
-
Ohio Democrats Call for Sessions' Resignation; Republicans Say Recusal Is Enough -- Or Remain SilentOhio’s congressional delegation split – largely along party lines – on whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions did enough by recusing himself from any…