Republican Bill Roemer and Democrat Ilene Shapiro are running for Summit County executive. Shapiro currently holds the office, having been appointed to it…
Over the weekend, the public had a chance to say goodbye to Summit County Executive Russ Pry at a memorial service in Akon. Pry died two weeks ago from…
Interim Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro is expected to be picked to fill the job through the end of the year at a meeting of Summit County…
Russell Pry, 58, died shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. He was hospitalized in mid-June when he was diagnosed with colon cancer and underwent pair of…
Eight Summit County departments will now call Akron’s historic Firestone Triangle Building home. The move comes in an effort to consolidate some of the…
Summit County Executive Russ Pry’s office is joining efforts to ban official business travel to North Carolina.The move comes after that state passed a…
Update: You can find audio of the full State of the County addresss at the end of this story.Summit County Executive Russ Pry delivered an upbeat State…