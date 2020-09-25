-
An outspoken critic of the death penalty says -- though yesterday’s lethal injection of Ronald Phillips was problem-free -- he worries that won’t be the…
The state of Ohio executed its first death row inmate in more than three years today (Wednesday). Ronald Phillips of Akron was sentenced to die 23 years…
After hiatus of more than three years, Ohio is set to resume executions at 10 this morning by putting Ronald Phillips of Akron to death. His lawyers filed…
After a three-year break, Ohio is set to execute a death row inmate later this month. Ronald Phillips was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s…
Ohio is preparing to carry out its first execution in three years later this month. Ronald Phillips of Akron was convicted of raping and killing his…
Ohio is set to execute an Akron man inmate later this month. If it happens, it will be the first execution in the state in 3 1/2 years. And death penalty…
Gov. John Kasich is pushing back execution dates for nine Ohio death row inmates. Earlier this month, three judges from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals…
The governor has delayed eight upcoming executions because of a federal court fight over the constitutionality of the state’s lethal injection process.The…
Ohio must delay executing death row inmates after a federal judge ruled that its planned combination of drugs is unconstitutional.The state planned to…
NewsThe state parole board has voted 10-2 to recommend to Gov. Kasich that Ronald Phillips of Akron be put to death on schedule next month for the rape and…