Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

Cuyahoga County will consider an increase to a local tax, but don’t worry, it’s not for locals. A one percent hotel bed tax increase is on the county council agenda for Tuesday. County officials estimate it will generate an additional $4.6 million per year, which will go to operations and maintenance of the Huntington Convention Center. If the proposal passes, the bed tax increase would go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gave Cleveland City Council an initial look Wednesday at the museum’s $35 million plans to build an expansion along the North Coast Harbor, connecting the building with the Great Lakes Science Center. The 50,000-square-foot expansion would sweep between the Rock Hall and science center in a low arc, offering new spaces for exhibits, classrooms and performances.
A native Clevelander who became one the world’s most renowned music producers has died.Tommy LiPuma died yesterday in New York City at the age of 80.…
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is kicking off a week-long celebration of the life and work of Johnny Cash as part of its Annual Music Masters series.…
On Saturday, the ashes of legendary disc jockey Alan Freed are due to come to their final resting place.Freed blended a love of music with a dynamic radio…
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2016 today in New York City. WKSU'sKabirBhatia looks back to the very first Rock Hall induction, 30…
A conservative think tank is putting out a list of requests it is calling "ridiculous" that local communities are making from the state capital…
Before David Bowie became an international rock star, he had to prove himself in Cleveland. The city is credited with launching him beyond his native…