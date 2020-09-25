-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 30:Vice President Mike Pence to campaign for 12th district race;Final stages of Cleveland Towpath…
-
Ohio carried out its first execution of the year this morning, using a mixture of three drugs to execute Robert Van Hook for the 1985 murder of a…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, July 18: Summit County Sheriff deputies accused of providing false information;Ohio to execute condemned…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 6:State unsure of status of thousands of former ECOT students;State senator wants fertility clinic…