-
With congress back in session, Republicans say they are ready to pass the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.U.S. Trade Representative Robert…
-
In Ashtabula, hometown of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, people are hoping the president's agenda brings renewed vigor to manufacturing.
-
While President Trump and the Russia investigation continue to dominate headlines, net neutrality, NAFTA, health care and infrastructure are among the top…
-
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown says he can provide as many as two-dozen Democratic votes if the Trump administration’s renegotiation of NAFTA includes the right…