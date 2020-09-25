-
Ohio's U.S. senators are calling on Congress to expand broadband around the country noting the growing importance the internet has played during the...
-
As protests continue across Ohio and the country, the state's Republican U.S. Senator says President Trump could be doing more to help those...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 3:Ohio National Guard deployed to D.C.;Cleveland police kneel, pray with protesters;University…
-
Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says Ohio will not likely need the military force President Trump is threatening to deploy to quell violence in some…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, April 17:State to slowly reopen May 1;COVID-19 cases jump by nearly 600 in 24-hour period;855,000 Ohioans file…
-
Ohio's top health official delivered grim but expected numbers about the coronavirus outbreak during Friday's press conference. Dr. Amy Acton, the…
-
Morning Headlines: Ohio COVID-19 Deaths Rise; Stay-At-Home Order in Effect; KSU Cancels May 4 EventsHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 24:Ohio COVID-19 deaths rise to 6;Stay-at-home order in effect;Kent State cancels May 4…
-
After voting to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment, Senator Rob Portman was asked why the Senate didn’t censure the President.Portman…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 5:Ohio senators prepare for impeachment vote;UA, Kent State stop travel to China;Bounce to offer…
-
The Senate impeachment vote is widely expected to result in President Trump’s acquittal on both articles. One of Ohio’s senators says that doesn’t mean…