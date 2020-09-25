Roads and bridges

-
Beginning July 1st, Ohio’s gas tax will increase by ten and half cents per gallon for regular fuel. But the tax on diesel will go up by 19 cents, because…
-
Northeast Ohio’s infrastructure received a D+ grade in a report card released Wednesday. The Cleveland Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers…
-
An annual survey of the nation’s highways finds that Ohio’s roads are getting worse. The report from the Reason Foundation shows that overall, Ohio…
-
President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for massive infrastructure spending and his message is being echoed by an Ohio Democrat. WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair…
-
This is expected to be a record year for road construction, with the Ohio Department of Transportation planning to spend $2.4 billion maintaining and…
-
The Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off its 2017 construction season Thursday with nearly two billion dollars’ worth of new and continuing…