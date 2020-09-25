-
Some Ohio House Democrats have introduced a bill that would allow their staffers to unionize. This comes after furor over communication about a staffer...
Two Republican Ohio House members want to introduce a bill soon that would eliminate the prevailing wage on construction projects. And that puts the GOP…
An anti-union group is setting up shop in Ohio, saying they’re focused on reaching out to around 340,000 public employees following last year’s Janus v.…
One of Ohio's key supporters of controversial anti-union measures has now backed off support for so-called right-to-work legislation. Republican Rep. John…
Members of the Ohio House came back to work for their first day since the election to face a room packed with opponents of a bill on public employee…
This week lawmakers are returning for a lame duck session, with hearings set on a so-called right to work bill and a Republican-backed bill on free speech…
Gov. John Kasich talked about one of his favorite subjects – partnering with community colleges to develop workers’ high tech skills – as he opened the…
A national group that advocates for so-called “right to work” policies is threatening to sue Ohio if it doesn’t stop collecting dues from state workers…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union laws caused a national stir and sent a shock wave to labor groups in Ohio.Some Republican lawmakers have been…
In what could be a close gubernatorial race this year, Republican nominee Mike DeWine picked up a labor union endorsement Wednesday. A nod for a…